EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP— Officials from the offshore wind development company Ørsted presented a check of $5,000 to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey – Southern Branch at the end of December.
Ørsted opened a New Jersey office in Atlantic City in May to oversee development of Ocean Wind, an offshore wind project to be located 15 miles off the coast of Atlantic City.
"Ørsted is proud to be a part of the community and support the mission of the Community Foodbank in fulfilling its mission to feed families in Atlantic and Cape May counties,” said Lauren Burm, head of US Public Affairs and Communications for Ørsted. “We admire and applaud the organization for its commitment to feeding families throughout the year, and particularly now, when it is needed most. We were happy to help.”
The Community FoodBank serves more than 300 partner agencies in a tri-county area, including food pantries, soup kitchens and feeding stations.
It also operates mobile food pantries and an onsite food pantry at its Egg Harbor Township headquarters at 6735 Black Horse Pike.
In its last fiscal year, the Community FoodBank distributed more than 56.6 million pounds of food and this year projects growth, as well.
“We’re so grateful to Ørsted for their generous gift. Donations like this help us fulfill our mission of feeding hungry families in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties,” said Renate Taylor, Development Officer, Community FoodBank of New Jersey. “This gift is very timely as the need is particularly acute during and after the holiday season.”