PLEASANTVILLE - City government and police officials have watched communities such as Atlantic City and Trenton adopt the ShotSpotter gunfire locator system.
They want to have it for their residents, and they held a town hall Monday evening in the Middle School auditorium to persuade the small group of residents in attendance to vote for it and to tell their neighbors.
A referendum will be on the ballot on Nov. 6 asking whether residents would be willing to authorize $195,000 annually for three years of ShotSpotter, which works by monitoring sounds to rapidly identify and locate gunshots.
Signs are visible on Main Street in the city's downtown, which read, "Support A Safe Community Vote Yes for ShotSpotter Pleasantville Police Department."
During the course of the meeting, it was estimated a homeowner living in a $100,000 would play about $25 annually more taxes for each year of the contract to pay for ShotSpotter.
An official from ShotSpotter, Inc. attended the meeting along with the most of the City Council and representatives from the local municipal, Atlantic City and Trenton police departments.
Steven W. Carter, a retired captain with the Denver Police Department, spoke on behalf of ShotSpotter, which he said does have a measurable effect on gun violence.
A small percentage of criminals create a majority of the gun violence, Carter said. Even though people call the police less than 20 percent of the time when there are gunshots, the community knows 100 percent of the time when shots have been fired, Carter said.
The cost of non action by the police is that persistent gunfire becomes normal, Carter said.
"What the perception? They (the police) don't care," Carter said.
Police Chief Sean Riggin spoke during the meeting and said violent crime has decreased in the city, but there have been shootings where the assailants have never been caught.
"We can do better. We need your help to do better," Riggin said.
Pete Callaway, 64, asked why his small city needs ShotSpotter. Last year, the U.S. Census Bureau estimated the city had 20,732 residents.
ShotSpotter was not just employed in big cities, but also small municipalities such as Newburgh in Upstate New York and in Freeport, Nassau County, N.Y., Carter said.
For someone living on social security, an extra $25 a year is a lot of money, said Callaway, who added after the meeting he was in support of ShotSpotter and thought it was a good thing.
The city has tried applying for grants to be awarded the money to install ShotSpotter, but Riggin said the city will receive the money over and before many bigger cities.
City Administrator Linda D. Peyton sat in the audience during the meeting. Peyton spoke to say people will not live in the city nor will they locate their businesses here if they do not feel safe.
The city administrator would have added ShotSpotter to the budget, but they decided to let the residents vote on it, Peyton said.
Of the 90 cities that have ShotSpotter, this municipality is the first one to put it up for referendum, Riggin said.
Riggin said the average age of shooters in the city is 21 or 22, not teens, but Vernon Walker, who was in attendance, said shooters will get younger.
"I believe it is necessary. ShotSpotter is a tool that can be effective," said Walker, 54.
Sgt. Charles Stuart of the Atlantic City Police said when there is a shooting in the resort, everybody runs except the person who cannot run. ShotSpotter keeps the police from wasting time running around the entire city.
"It's been a great success for us," Stuart said.
If ShotSpotter is approved by city voters, it will take about 90 days to install, Carter said.