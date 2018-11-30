The shoulder on Route 72 westbound will be closed today for approximately 8 hours in preparation for drainage work, state Department of Transportation officials said.
From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Earle Asphalt Co. is scheduled to close the shoulder on Route 72 westbound between the Garden State Parkway and the Stafford Square Shopping Center to create a work zone.
The shoulder will be closed for the duration of the project and there may be daily lane closures as necessary, officials said.
The road work is part of the intersection and roadway improvements at East Road in Stafford, Ocean County.
Officials said that the entire $8.6 million federally-funded project aims to provide highway and signal intersection improvements to address congestion and safety concerns.
Improvements are scheduled to include the addition of a 10-foot shoulder in each direction on Route 72 between the Garden State Parkway and the Stafford Square Shopping Center, median widening, new barrier curbs. It will also include new traffic signals and roadway improvements at two Route 72 intersections at Roosevelt Boulevard and Doc Cramer Boulevard.
Officials said there will be a new culvert and a revised jug handle circling a water basin from Route 72 westbound to a relocated East Road. East Road is being moved approximately 200 feet east from its current location.
Two new storm water basins will be constructed further down on Route 72 westbound, and West Road will be relocated east from its current location between McDonalds and Mr. Tire to a new location between Element Restaurant and Starboard Plaza.
Washington Road, located parallel to Route 72 will end at the new West Road.
Construction began this fall and is expected to be completed in late 2019. Officials said that the precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors.