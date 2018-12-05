Due to the weather conditions, all afterschool and evening activities are cancelled at the following locations:

Absecon school district

Absegami High School

Brigantine school district

Cedar Creek High School

Egg Harbor Township school district. The EHT kids club is still open, but all evening events have been rescheduled.

Galloway Township school district had already scheduled an early dismissal for a conference, but afterschool evening activities have also now been cancelled.

Little Egg Harbor school district

Oakcrest High School

Ocean City Primary School

Pleasantville city offices are closed as of 1 p.m.

This list is currently being updated. Check back for more information.

