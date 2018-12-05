Due to the weather conditions, all afterschool and evening activities are cancelled at the following locations:
Absecon school district
Absegami High School
Brigantine school district
Cedar Creek High School
Egg Harbor Township school district. The EHT kids club is still open, but all evening events have been rescheduled.
Galloway Township school district had already scheduled an early dismissal for a conference, but afterschool evening activities have also now been cancelled.
Little Egg Harbor school district
Oakcrest High School
Ocean City Primary School
Pleasantville city offices are closed as of 1 p.m.
This list is currently being updated. Check back for more information.