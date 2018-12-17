SEA ISLE CITY — Douglas J. Petock, 39, was arrested Dec. 11 on a first-degree aggravated sexual assault charge, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland and police Chief Thomas McQuillen announced Monday.
Police detectives and the prosecutor's Special Victims Unit initiated an investigation after police received information from the Pennsylvania State Police on Dec. 7 regarding an investigation involving Petock, a resident of 28th Street.
The investigation found Petock sexually assaulted a female victim over two years in 2017 and 2018, officials said.
Petock was charged with one count of aggravated sexual assault, a crime of the first degree; one count of sexual assault, a crime of the second degree; one count of criminal sexual contact, a crime of the fourth degree; and one count of stalking, a crime of the fourth degree.
At the time Petock was charged he was being held at the Cape May County jail on other charges. Petock was processed for the above charges and returned to the jail.
Sutherland said people convicted of first-degree crimes are subject to a prison terms of 10 to 20 years. People convicted of a second-degree crime are subject to prison terms of 5 to 10 years, while a fourth-degree crime can carry a sentence as long as to 18 months.
Sutherland confirmed that this is an on-going investigation. Officials said anyone who has additional information relating to the investigation can contact the Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135 or police at 609-263-4311 or report it anonymously through the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net, clicking on anonymous tip, or through Cape May County Crime Stoppers, 609-465-2800.