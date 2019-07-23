SEA ISLE CITY — City officials are pushing back after the state Division of Fire Safety issued cease and desist letters to three top-ranking fire officials in June saying they did not have the proper training to hold leadership positions in the city's volunteer department.
The city now puts the blame on the state in a release titled "City of Sea Isle City Exonerates Fire Chief Edwardi," and says Fire Chief Frank Edwardi, Sr., is working to re-submit his certificates to "clear his name."
"In June 2019, the State of New Jersey erroneously concluded that Chief Edwardi did not have the required certificates and issued a letter of removal," the release reads. "The City makes no statement as to how the State lost Fire Chief Edwardi's certificates and came to that mistaken conclusion."
In an interview with nj.com earlier this month, Edwardi said he never took the required training and the city never told him he needed them.
Louis Kilmer, of the Division of Fire Safety, said last week that fire departments are responsible for keeping training certifications.
The Department of Community Affairs, which oversees the division, did not immediately not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The officials’ departure comes at a time when the Fire Department, and the city, have been scrutinized for their response to a number of destructive fires, including one in November in which an 89-year-old resident died. The removal of Chief Frank Edwardi, and his two assistants, Mike Ryan and Mike Tighe — who were found to not be certified for "incident command" — was first reported by nj.com in early July.
Emails received from an Open Public Records request show that Police Chief Thomas McQuillen, who oversees the volunteer fire department as public safety director, communicated with Craig Augustoni of the Division of Fire Safety over the spring about getting firefighters up-to-date in their training, an inquiry the state says was prompted by an anonymous complaint.
Augustoni said those that did not have the proper certificates, or did not produce them for review, could not be certified as firefighters.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.