Galloway police are responding to a motor vehicle accident Wednesday morning that involved a single car on Moss Mill Road between Old Port Road and Derby Drive.

Police described the incident as a "serious motor vehicle accident" in a post to the department's Facebook page. The roadway is closed as officers are still on the scene.  

