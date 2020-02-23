The St. Augustine Prep boys swimming team won seven of 11 races but lost the state Non-Public A championship meet 95-75 to Christian Brothers Academy on Sunday at The College of New Jersey in Ewing Township.
CBA won its third consecutive state title and its 10th in the last 11 years. The Colts used scoring depth from second place to fifth to offset St. Augustine, which won the two freestyle relays and got two individual wins apiece from Jack Levari and Wil Carpenter. Levari also contributed to two relay wins.
St. Augustine, ranked third in The Press Elite 11, finished 7-2 in dual meets.
“We swam really well,” St. Augustine coach Jon Stinson said. “We had a lot of (best) times, which is all you could ask for. It was definitely the best we swam this year.
“We knew we had a little more speed than them, and they were deeper than we were. We were hoping to break up their depth. They have almost three times as many swimmers as we do.”
Carpenter won the 50-yard freestyle in 21.29 seconds, and teammate Dave Dileonardo was second.
Dileonardo returned to win the 100 freestyle in 49.23. Carpenter also delivered a win in the 100 backstroke, but the Colts took second, third and fourth to win the event 9-7 in points.
“I’ve been swimming the 50 and the backstroke all year,” said Carpenter, an 18-year-old senior from Woodstown who will play lacrosse next year at Lehigh University. “I like the 50 because you just go in and go all out. It was near my best time (21.01 last year for fourth place at the state Meet of Champions). Based on (previous) times, we were a little more behind than we expected at the 50 (after four races), but we made it closer at the end than I expected.”
Levari won the 200 and 500 freestyle races. CBA placed second-third and fourth in the 200 freestyle, but Washart took second in the 500.
“Levari had a very good meet,” Stinson said. “They were pretty close to his best times. He was really in control. Wil swam really well. His time in the 50 free was almost his lifetime best. His time in the backstroke was really good, and he held back a little (to race better) in the 400 free relay.”
Chris Medolla, Levari, Washart and Dileonardo won the 200 freestyle relay. Edgar Valle, Levari, Cole Jennings and Washart captured the 400 freestyle relay.
CBA took both first and third in the 200 medley relay to go up 10-4 at the beginning of the meet, and held on to the lead.
The team of Carpenter, Cole Jennings, Ethan Kern and Dileonardo was second in the race. The Colts, led by winner Kevin Truscio, swept the first three places in the 100 butterfly.
Jennings was second to CBA’s Ben Dupree in the 100 breaststroke. Washart placed third in the 200 individual medley.
RESULTS
200 Medley Relay—CBA (Kevin Truscio, Ben Dupree, Matthew D’Eli, Walter Mehl) 1:36.38;
200 Freestyle—Jack Levari SA 1:43.26
200 IM—Truscio CBA 1:55.65
50 Freestyle—Wil Carpenter SA 21.29
100 Butterfly—Truscio 52.54
100 Freestyle—Dave Dileonardo SA 49.23
500 Freestyle—Levari SA 4:46.48
200 Freestyle Relay—SA (Chris Medolla, Levari, Shane Washart, Dileonardo) 1:30.81
100 Backstroke—Carpenter SA 52.14
100 Breaststroke—Dupree CBA 52.79
400 Freestyle Relay—SA (Edgar Valle, Levari, Cole Jennings, Washart) 3:18.49.
Records—Prep 7-2; CBA 10-2.
