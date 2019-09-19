CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Republican candidates for state Assembly and Senate in the 1st legislative district introduced themselves to a citizens group Wednesday night by stressing their opposition to Gov. Phil Murphy's agenda -- particularly sanctuary protection for illegal immigrants, increased taxes, and lack of attention to South Jersey needs.
"There's a lot of empty promises," said state Senate candidate Michael Testa Jr., 43, an attorney of Vineland. "Route 55 is one of them. How many years have we been waiting (for its completion)?. Democrats have controlled the legislature in this state since 2004. How has South Jersey benefited? It hasn’t."
All of New Jersey's Assembly seats are on the ballot this year, while the 1st district's is the only state Senate seat. It is on the ballot to fill the unfinished term of state Senator Jeff Van Drew, who became a Congressman in January.
It is expected to be one of the most hotly contested races in the state, as the district's population in Cape May, Cumberland and Atlantic counties is dominated by Independents and has similar numbers of Republicans and Democrats.
"Any vote for Democrats this year is approval of insane policies coming out of Murphy's legislative agenda," Testa said.
In addition to Testa the forum included Assembly candidates Antwan McClellan, 45, county worker and Ocean City Councilman; and Erik Simonsen, 50, an educator and Lower Township mayor; as well as Republican candidates for re-election to the Cape May County Board of Chosen Freeholders Gerald Thornton and E. Marie Hayes.
The candidates are challenging incumbent Democrats State Senator Bob Andrzejczak, a veteran who lost a leg in combat in Iraq; and Assemblymen Bruce Land and Matt Milam. Land is a retired corrections officer and Milam a retired businessman.
The candidates also stressed their support for second amendment gun rights at a town hall forum held by the Concerned Citizens of Southern New Jersey at the Historic Cape May County Courthouse on Main Street. Testa said strict gun laws like Murphy favors only hurt law-abiding gun owners and do nothing to curb criminal behavior, as shown in cities like Chicago.
During the question period it was clear attendees were concerned about illegal immigration and generally leaned right. Most questions were written on cards and read by volunteers. One asked what the candidates can do to lessen illegal immigration's impact on schools.
"Any time a community has a large population of illegal aliens it's a burden on the public school system," Testa said, adding it's a big issue in Cumberland County. "People are sympathetic to causes of the children of illegal aliens ... but we have laws on the books for a reason. We need to curb illegal immigration."
The issue of school safety also came up, and Simonsen said he supported his district's decision to have armed school resources in schools, and would support arming teachers who qualify for firearms.
Testa called the immigrant trust directive issued by Murphy's Attorney General Gurbir Grewal earlier this year "ludicrous, insane and dangerous." It sets limits on law enforcement's ability to take immigration status into consideration when dealing with suspects.
"Thank God for Sheriff Bob Nolan," Testa said.
Nolan, with the support of the freeholder board, has signed a 287 (g) agreement with the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), agreeing to hold for ICE those here illegally who have been charged with serious crimes.
Simonsen said his wife is a legal immigrant -- he met her when she was an exchange student.
"There's a difference between being an immigrant and an illegal immigrant. That's why I support Sheriff Nolan what he’s doing," Simonsen said.
"We didn’t know each other well before running together," McClellan said. "We found we have a common goal of God, family and community."
Concerned Citizens has been in existence about a decade, said organizer Janice Lenox, of Middle Township, and has been most active opposing common core standards in education.
