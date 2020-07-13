A Miami-based start-up charter airline has signed a deal to operate out of Atlantic City International Airport, just as the COVID-19 pandemic has pulled the rug out from under the airline industry.
Global Crossing Airlines (GlobalX) is a newly-formed charter airline seeking Federal Aviation Administration and U.S. Department of Transportation certification, according to the South Jersey Transportation Authority.
On its website the company says it is taking advantage of the slowdown among major airlines to be able to lease Airbus A320s that are now sitting idle in the southwestern U.S. desert. It also hopes to be able to employ experienced pilots sidelined by the business slowdown.
SJTA, which owns and operates the airport, passed a resolution at its June meeting to allow Executive Director Stephen Dougherty to negotiate and enter into an airline use and lease agreement with GlobalX.
"This service will not begin until all required certifications are in place for Global Crossing Airlines," according to the resolution.
Lauren H. Moore, executive director of the Atlantic County Economic Development Alliance, said Monday that his organization helped facilitate the deal, which could also eventually include GlobalX leasing 53,000 square feet of airport land to build a 24,000-square-foot maintenance hangar.
The maintenance operation would bring about 75 good-paying jobs to the region, Moore said.
SJTA has not yet responded to a request for comment, or provided the financial terms of the deal.
The Atlantic City airport "will serve as the northern charter base of operations for Global Crossings, which intends to operate scheduled charters into ACY from Toronto, Montreal and a number of U.S. cities beginning next summer," according to a press release from Atlantic County.
"I am impressed by their business plan, but remain skeptical until I see the airline ... produce something," said transportation analyst Anthony Marino, a former deputy director for the New Jersey Expressway Authority, the precursor to the SJTA.
The land for the hangar is the same property once considered for a similar deal with Elevate Jet, Moore said. That deal fell through due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
"The difference in this project is ... GlobalX has the ability to finance the hangar themselves," Moore said.
Had the Elevate Jet deal gone through, the Atlantic County Improvement Authority would have built the hangar at an estimated cost of $5.75 million, then leased it to the company. County taxpayers would have backed the bonds to build it.
Fitch Ratings recently removed the SJTA bonds from Rating Watch Negative and assigned them a stable outlook, as a result of the authority raising its tolls 37% last month.
It said the SJTA's $393.7 million outstanding transportation system revenue bonds are now rated at 'BBB+'. Fitch also affirmed SJTA's $8.9 million outstanding subordinate transportation system revenue bonds at 'BBB-'.
"The approved plan also allows SJTA to index toll hikes annually by the greater of CPI or 3% beginning in 2022," said a Fitch press release.
SJTA will hold its July meeting Tuesday starting at 9 a.m.
To listen and/or comment call 800-346-7359 with a Public Access Code of 492851.
