Kyion Flanders practices with the Ospreys on Monday at the Stockton Athletic Center in preparation for a New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal game at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Rowan. Below, Flanders in action against Ramapo last season.
Though he’s only a sophomore, Kyion Flanders already has taken a leadership role for the Stockton University men’s basketball team.
The Wildwood High School graduate will be one of the Ospreys’ key players when they host Rowan University at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal game at the Stockton Sports Center.
Stockton finished the regular season 17-8 (14-4) to earn the No. 2 seed. Sixth-seeded Rowan is 15-11 (10-8). The Profs beat third-seeded Ramapo 94-80 in a quarterfinal. Stockton had a first-round bye.
Flanders, a speedy 6-foot guard, leads the team in scoring with 337 points, and in scoring average (14.0 per game) and steals with 42. His field-goal percentage is .452 (109 for 239), he has 61 assists (third on the team) and a rebound average of 3.8.
One of the conference’s top guards, Flanders is eager to make his postseason debut.
“I feel good, The game is big for us,” said Flanders, a 19-year-old Wildwood resident, at practice Monday. “We’ve been prepared for it all season. I’d definitely say I like being a leader. Coach said last year when I was a freshman to not be scared to take the role, and it’s been successful so far.”
Coach Scott Bittner is in his fourth year as head coach after spending 10 years as an assistant and associate head coach. Bittner calls Flanders his most consistent player and the most vocal.
“I’d say that Kyion is the guy who’s the most like my DNA,” Bittner said. “He’s passionate, can be stubborn, he’s competitive and he’s full of life. He sings it and brings it. His leadership is as good as anyone in my 14 years here. More than anyone I’ve ever coached, I think he would be a great coach.”
Flanders scored a career-high 27 points Feb. 15 as Stockton beat host Montclair State University 89-87 in overtime. The win clinched a first-round bye in the NJAC Tournament.
The two regular-season games with Rowan give few clues because the teams split them. The Ospreys won 93-72 in Glassboro as Flanders shot 9 for 12 from the field and scored 22. But Rowan took a big first-half lead and won 97-76 on Feb. 5 in Galloway Township. The Profs, whose trademark is perimeter shooting, hit 17 3-pointers.
“We both won one, so the third game will decide it,” Flanders said. “It’s a great rivalry game. People from Wildwood will be here, and our fans will be here.
“Our team has a lot of different guys who can have a big night on any given day, and that makes us hard to defend.”
Freshman DJ Campbell, a Vineland graduate, is another key Stockton contributor. Campbell is second on the team in scoring with 297 points (an 11.9 average) and the leader in free-throw percentage at .869 (53 for 61). Campbell has been named the NJAC Rookie of the Week seven times.
“I’m getting ready for the biggest game of my career,” said Campbell, 19. “I don’t get nervous. I get my mindset prepared, and when the game comes, I’m ready. I like big games, and I think I do my best in them.”
Stockton is known for defense. The Ospreys have held opponents to a .370 field-goal shooting percentage. Stockton has shot 43.3%.
Bittner called assistant coach Andy Allison the brains behind the Stockton defense. Stockton’s other assistants are Bob Hutchings and Eric Fierro.
“Our bread and butter has been our defense,” Bittner said. “We were one of the best in the country in defensive field-goal percentage and in points per possession allowed.”
The Ospreys’ key seniors include forwards Jordan Taylor, Steve Ferebee (Absegami) and Othniel Nyamekye. The 6-foot-6 Taylor is third on the team in scoring (264 points) and scoring average (10.6),has 107 rebounds and a team-leading 72 assists.
“When I came here, I was 6-3, and now I’m 6-6, so that makes it easier to play defense,” said Taylor, a 21-year-old East Orange resident. “It’s a great rivalry game. We know they like to shoot 3s. We can’t let them shoot 40 3s. We’ll try to hold them to 30 and run them off line.”
The 6-6 Ferebee averages 5.6 points and 4.1 rebounds. Nyamekye leads in rebounds (130), rebounds per game (5.2) and blocks (16).
“We have great seniors, and our young players have been surprising,” Bittner said. “We had a share of first place from day one, and we’re where we belong.”
Other key players include Tariq Baker, Kadian Dawkins and freshman Jordan Williams. Luciano Lubrano (Ocean City) has started 18 games and averages 5.6 points. Freshman Rynell Lawrence (Millville) averages 3.1 points.
