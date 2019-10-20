The Stockton University women’s varsity eight crew finished 25th in the Women’s Collegiate Eights division Sunday at the 55th annual Head of the Charles Regatta in Boston. The Ospreys’ time was 4 minutes, 7.849 seconds.
The field was mostly NCAA Division III crews, with a few Division I, II and club teams.
The Stockton crew included Olivia Hurley, Emily Culmone (Ocean City H.S.), Chloe Schulze (Pinelands Regional), Karlee Farrell (Vineland), Jany Anderson (Ocean City), Caitlyn Fogarty, Izabelle DelRoss (Cedar Creek), Michaela Pope and coxswain Kaitlyn Bradley (Oakcrest).
The event had more than 11,000 athletes and there were 55 divisions.
— Guy Gargan
