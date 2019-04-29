CAPE MAY COURTHOUSE — Two teens were caught in the process of burglarizing the Conoco gas station on Route 233 South early Saturday morning, Middle Township Police said.
An officer responded to a burglar alarm at around 4:50 a.m. and found a 15-year-old from Cape May Court House and a 14-year-old from Woodbine in a white Chevy Trailblazer parked in the McDonald's lot next to the station. Police said the vehicle turned out to be stolen and there were "burglar tools" in plain sight inside.
Further investigation showed the attendant booth been entered and the station's electricity was shut off. And an attempted entry into the adjoining vape shop was apparent, as well, police said.
The two suspects were processed and released to their parents, police said.