OCEAN CITY — A test dummy's launch from Castaway Cove's Gale Force roller coaster onto a nearby roof was caused by a water leak that caused it to deflate, a manager at the amusement park said.
The deflated dummy took flight during a test run Saturday morning, Brian Hartley said, coming to rest on the Ebb Tide Suites' roof.
"It's an inflatable water tube, just like an inflatable raft you would use," he said. "There was a hole in the (dummy) so when it deflated obviously it shrunk down to a very small size as the water leaked out — and it came out of the harness."
The dummy, when filled, weighs about 150 pounds, Hartley said. Only "some plywood and roof shingles" were damaged, and they were repaired within an hour.
Anywhere between 15 and 30 test rides are done most mornings. Hartley's been a manager at Castaway Cove for 20 years, and said he's never seen another dummy airborne.
"The harness wasn't open. The harness was still locked," he said. "Nothing is wrong with the ride, it's just that the water dummy … had a leak and came out."