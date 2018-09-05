The NFL has announced reasons why the public should be at the “2018 NFL Kickoff Driven by Hyundai” on Thursday, September 6.
The NFL will be giving two lucky fans, tickets to Super Bowl LIII IN Atlanta, during the kickoff experience.
Eagles Legends, including six-time Pro Bowler David Akers, Jason Avant, four-time Pro Bowler Harold Carmichael, Super Bowl LII Champion Brent Celek, four-time Pro Bowler Randall Cunningham, Eagles Hall of Famer Jeremiah Trotter, and two-time Pro Bowler Brian Westbrook, will be greeting fans and signing autographs throughout the afternoon.
There will also be a musical performance as part of the celebration to kick off the 2018 season and to honor the Super Bowl LII champion Philadelphia Eagles.
Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Daya as well as country duo LOCASH will be performing at the event at 3:00 pm and 4:00 pm respectively. Multi-platinum singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes will also be headlining the Driven by Hyundai concert at 6:00 pm.
This free event will be happening at Great Plaza in Penn’s Landing-Philadelphia from 10:00 am -8:00 pm.