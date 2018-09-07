The Wildwoods - The 4th annual ‘Boots at the Beach’ Country Music Festival returns to North Wildwood along Olde New Jersey Avenue on Friday, September 14 through Sunday, September 16.
This year’s event will feature three full days of country music. Vendors and crafts will also be lining up the streets with clothing, wares and all things country.
Refreshments, food and live country music on two outdoor stages will take place all weekend.
40 North will be performing alongside Sherwood Brothers and Payton Taylor on Friday; Steel Greek, Adam Yarger and Triple Rail are scheduled to perform on Saturday, and Chesapeake Drifters, as well as Chaplin the Kid will be performing on Sunday, all on the Tito’s stage.
Scott Rock Band, Lauren Davidson, Casey Coleman and Stephanie Fellabaum, among others will also perform on the Inspire energy stage.
The festivities will begin at noon until 10 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Sunday. Admissions to the event is free.
For additional information about the festival, call 609-770-8839 or visit www.BootsAtTheBeach.com.