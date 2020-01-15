House committee raises prospect of more impeachment articles

The House Judiciary Committee wants a federal appeals court to order former White House counsel Don McGahn to testify.

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Former White House Counsel Don McGahn, the Brigantine native who defied a subpeoena related to the House impeachment vote of President Donald J. Trump, will speak to the Stockton University students, staff and other invitees later this month.

The William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University will host a conversation with McGahn at 4 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Stockton University Performing Arts Center. It is not open to the general public, but will be covered by media.

McGahn has argued presidents'close advisers should be allowed to keep their communications confidential. His case is working its way through federal appeals court.

He is a graduate of Holy Spirit High School in Absecon, and his mother, Noreen, lives in Brigantine.

McGahn has worked as chief counsel for the National Republican Congressional Committee and served on the Federal Election Commission.

He has also served as President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign counsel, general counsel of the Presidential Transition Team, and White House Counsel. As White House Counsel he managed the judicial selection process, including the nominations of two Supreme Court Justices, and coordinated President Trump’s deregulation efforts.

