Mainland High School girls volleyball (2-1) beat Hammonton 25-12, 25-8 in a non-conference game Wednesday.
Valerie Gerber had 11 service points for the Mustangs. Emma Zurawski had two kills and two aces. Savannah Goff had six service points, six assists and two aces.
Bella Canesi had two kills and four aces. Nikki Faragher had five assists.
Hammonton (0-3) was led by Cayla Kalani with six service points, two aces, two digs and a kill. Emya Mays had eight digs. Arwyn Russel contributed four digs and a service point.
Julia Sulzner had two digs and a block. Tiffany Paretti had a service point.
Pennsauken 2,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
Pennsauken won 25-19, 25-19. Ashante Anderson had eight digs and an ace for Pennsauken (1-3). Ramsha Chowhardy had six assists, two digs, three aces and a kill.
Lower Cape May fell to 1-3.
Southern Reg. 2,
Toms River East 0
Southern won 25-21, 25-16. Stephanie Soares had 21 assists, seven service points, six digs and three aces for the Rams (3-0). Emma Gildea had seven kills and seven service points. Riley Vaughn had six kills, two digs and a block.
Girls tennis
From Tuesday
Oakcrest 3,
Pennsville 2,
At Oakcrest
Singles— Saloni Garg O d. Katie Cooksey 6-7, 7-6, 6-3; Sydney Groen O d. Veronica Schneider 6-1, 6-0; Anshruta Chidananda O d. Emily Oberman 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles— Megan Campbell-Renee Carr P d. Alexa Petrosh-Alexi Phommathep 6-4, 6-0; Olivia Dodds-Emma Escherich P d.Kylee Astleford-Cece Capone 6-2, 6-4.
Records— Oakcrest 2-3; Pennsville 2-1.
Penns Grove 5,
Wildwood 0
Singles—Nova Shaw P d. Laila Rios 6-0, 6-0. Veda Shaw P d. Shayna Carter 6-0, 6-1. Matia Blanchard P d. India McClendon 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles—Leila Blanchard P d. Laura Palaicios and Marisa Gomez 6-0, 6-0. Gabbi Straton P d. Faith Hurst and Emeli Matias 2-6, 7-6, (7-4), 10-6.
Absegami 5,
Bridgeton 0
At Absegami
Singles—Sarbjeet Devi A d. Anne Dominique 6-0, 6-0. Olivia Hughes A d. Francheska Vera 6-0, 6-0. Kaelin Kwok A d. Dulce Garcia 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles—Simone Graziano and Cassandra DeStefano A d. Jenaya Cruz and Ariana Cruz 6-2, 6-1. Aleeza Moschella and Dhara Patel A d. Marley Cruz and Lisett Cruz 6-2, 6-0.
Middle Township 4,
Wildwood Catholic 1
At Middle Township
Singles—Samantha Braun M d. Charlotte Squillace 6-1, 6-0. Abigail Smith M D. Allie Fiore 6-2, 6-2. Amanda Bogel W D. Sarina Wen 6-5.
Doubles—Ava Elisano and Riley Rekuc M d. Katie Black and Sophia Elliott 6-3, 6-0. Samantha Payne and Jenna DiPasquale M d. Emma Nolan and Gianna Balestriere 6-0, 6-1.
Williamstown 3,
Hammonton 2
At Hammonton
Singles— Samantha Tighe W d. Lauren Picariello 6-2, 6-4; Emily Walters H d. Francesca Pavluk 3-6, 6-4, 14-12; Francesca Pavluk W d. Savanna Perry 6-0, 4-6, 6-3.
Doubles— Grace DeRosa-Mia Ballaro H d. Irene Tantaros-Alexandria Chin 6-1, 6-4; Hailey Pease-Morgan Murphy W d. Yashvi Patel-Carli Caldwell 6-3, 6-3.
Records— W 2-1, H 0-4.
Lower Cape May Reg. 3,
Cedar Creek 2
At Lower Cape May Reg.
Singles— Charisse Tigrado C d. Emily Worster 6-0, 6-2; Jenna Crawford C d. Viktoria Simonsen 6-0, 6-0; Delaney Brown L d. Chloe Golebiewski 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles— Riley Sullivan-Sophia Levin L d. Angellia Wyld-Rebecca Einwec 6-2, 6-2.
Records— L 4-0, C 3-3.
Mainland Reg. 3,
Ocean City 2
At Mainland Reg.
Singles— Jordan Moyer O d. Khushi Thakkar 6-4, 6-1; Madi Hafetz M d. Brynn Bowman 7-6 (7-2), 2-6, 6-4; Charlotte Walcoff M d. Kate Carter 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles— Hannah Carson-Anna Geubtner M d. Ashley Devlin-Emily Tumelty 6-4, 6-3; Cynthia Brown-Brooke Powell O d. Anusha Yangala-Ella Post 0-6, 7-5, 5-7.
Records— M 4-0.
