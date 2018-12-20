VENTNOR— Stripped down to brick and steel, the windowless theater on the corner of Weymouth and Ventnor Avenues has left a lot for residents to imagine.
The pedestrians who've peered through the chain-link fence or the motorists who've pulled in and out of the Wawa across the street have had months to project their own ideas as to what the theater/restaurant venture might look like.
"The buzz that you feel walking around town and talking to people is palpable. You really can feel the excitement with that," said Commissioner Lance Landgraf.
After much anticipation, the town's planning board approved the theater's site plan on Dec. 12, and residents will soon see the vision owners Brett DeNafo, Clint Bunting and Scot Kauffman have for the once decaying theater materialize.
"I think its a good plan," said board engineer Roger McClarnon, who said the redevelopment of the theater had been listed as a goal for the last 17 years. "Now, something is finally being done on the property so I'm pretty happy about that."
The developers plan to revamp all three levels of the building while also staying true to its historic Art Deco origins.
DeNafo said that the building will have three theaters. A main theater will hold almost 300 people and two smaller theaters will hold about 80 each.
The theater will also house a burger bar on the second floor, where customers will have the option to bring the food or drinks they order with them inside the theaters.
Along with a concession stand and bar, the theater will also have private balcony rooms available for events.
The second floor restaurant will also include a “New-Orleans-style” deck that will make outdoor seating available across the building’s entire exterior. On that deck, visitors will also be able to dine in seating that will be built into the back of the theater's marquee.
Along with brining in the new, DeNafo said he has not lost sight of the old.
The building's historic ceilings, which date back to the 1920's, were uncovered in the remodeling process and DeNafo said they now plan to highlight them in the main theater. The original stair cases from the same era will also be refurbished.
DeNafo and his partners originally purchased the theater from Bruce Frank of Frank Investments and reached a settlement on the property in August.
Landgraf, who is the commissioner who sits on the planning board, has called the project "transformational" for both the site and the city as a whole.
"It's nice to see something like this coming into our community and really taking an old building and transforming it into something that's going to be there for generations," he said.
Millie Davaila, who lives a block away from the theater on Hillside Avenue, said she saw movies at the old theater in the 1980's.
"It has the same location, the same format that it had so I'm very excited," she said.
Davaila, who has a 19 year-old daughter, said she's eager to have these kinds of memories continue for the next generation.
"The teenagers need that just as much as us adults," she said.
The theater will have 17 parking spaces located behind the building and a handicap parking space on Weymouth Avenue.
According to the site plan, traffic will flow one way through the lot, with motorists entering from Winchester Avenue and exiting out to the right onto Ventnor Avenue.
Neighbors who attended the planning board meeting had concerns about how the theater might affect the area's parking and traffic pattern.
Sally Mahon, who lives near the intersection of Weymouth and Winchester Avenues, said that she is concerned about parking because many of the residents have street parking only and might have difficulty finding spaces during the busier summer months.
"Imagine us having to find parking when theoretically we have to compete with 600 people," she said.
Still, Mahon said she supports the theater and hopes that the city will work to find a solution such as residential parking spaces or permits.
Michael Jordan, a retired Atlantic City firefighter who lives across the street from the theater on Weymouth Avenue, said that he
"Its a concern, but I think we'll all learn to live with it and it will be ok because its such a good thing for the neighborhood, " he said.
Landgraf said the city will continue to look into parking solutions for the future, such as reevaluating parking permits and looking into a downbeach jitney service that could shuttle visitors to and from locations in Ventnor and Margate.
McClarnon said that he does not foresee many issues with increased traffic.
"They are providing parking, but not enough that would increase the traffic demands on the street," McClarnon said.
McClarnon, who also serves as an engineer in Margate, said that he has had this concerned raised with many projects, but does not see the theater as a particular concern.
"In any shore town, you're going to have problems parking," he said.
The theater is located in the city's North Beach district, an area the planning board and other city officials have hoped to revitalize.
"I think it's an important step in that particular area of the city to help rejuvenate it," McClarnon said. "It gives people a reason to stay and enjoy Ventnor."
DeNafo, who revitalized another theater in Stone Harbor, said previously that the city's three available liquor licenses were a crucial reason why they “took a leap of faith” and decided to redevelop the once-decaying property.
A referendum passed in November 2016 authorizing the city to grant three licenses, based on its population of about 10,000 full-time residents.
“The theater business has changed. You’ve got to be unique,” he said last month. "You’ve got to be different now. I think that really helps things out a lot.”
If everything continues according to plan, DeNafo said the Ventnor Square Theatre will open by the end of May.