The Atlantic City High School girls basketball team sparked a fast start with its defense Monday.
ACIT never caught up.
Ciani Redd-Howard scored 17 points and grabbed 10 r ebounds as the third-seeded Vikings beat No. 6 seed ACIT 52-27 and Cape-Atlantic League Tournament first round game. The Vikings (17-7) will play second-seeded Ocean City in the semifinals 5 p.m. Thursday at Ocean City.
Atlantic City forced numerous turnovers with a full-court press to jump to a 12-1 lead. Four Vikings scored during that stretch, led by sophomore guard Sanai Garrison-Macon and freshman center Quanirah Cherry-Montague.
Senior guard Madison Brestle led the Vikings defense with four steals. Redd-Howard was 11 for 14 from the foul line.
ACIT: 9 5 6 7 — 27
Atlantic City: 17 13 14 8 – 52
ACIT: Jackson 6, Grant 6, Montero 0, Speer 6, Williams 9
AC: Brestle 8, Garrison-Macon 9, Cherry-Montague 4, Redd-Howard 17, Davis 4, Suarez 8, Maldanado 2
(2) Ocean City 34,
(7) Our Lady of Mercy 20
The Red Raiders outscored visiting OLMA in each period of the CAL Tournament quarterfinal to slowly pull away.
Delaney Lappin led the second-seeded Red Raiders (18-7) with eight points, and Abbey Fenton and Lauren Mirsky each had six.
Avery Jackson added five points.
Other O.C. scorers: Marlee Brestle (4), Emma Finnegan (3), Stephanie Carey (2).
Ava Casale topped the Villagers (17-8) with 11 points. Also scoring for OLMA: Drew Coyle (4), Sydney Prescott (3), Jaiden Harris (2).
Ocean City will host third-seeded Atlantic City at 5 p.m. Thursday in a semifinal game.
OLMA: 5 4 6 5 — 20
Ocean City: 9 6 8 11 — 34
No. 5 (1) Wild. Cath. 63,
Absegami 33
Marianna Papazoglou scored 16 points for top-seeded Wildwood Catholic (22-3), the fifth-ranked team in The Press Elite 11.
The Crusaders will play Mainland Regional in a semifinal game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Ocean City.
The host Crusaders put three other players in double figures, including Gabby Turco (14), Kimmy Casiello (12) and Alyia Gray-Rivera (10). Leona Macrina added eight points.
For Buena, Haleigh Schafer led with 16 points.
Angelina Pollino and Chi Chi Wojka added six apiece.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.