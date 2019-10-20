The Vineland High School boys soccer team beat visiting Life Center Academy 1-0 in the Fighting Clan’s Coaches and Players vs. Cancer/American Cancer Society game on Saturday at Klimek Field.
Vineland (7-8-1) wore pink and made a team donation to the American Cancer Society. The team’s intent was to spread awareness and make others recognize resources and support.
Lance Satero scored the winning goal on a penalty kick in the 22nd minute. Oscar Ruiz recorded the shutout. Life Center, of Burlington, fell to 10-4.
(3) Egg Harbor Twp. 3,
(14) Moorestown Friends 1
The host Eagles (15-3) scored all three goals in the first half to win the South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association first-round game. Ahmad Brock had a goal and an assist. Burak Cimen scored, and Cole Gordon had an assist. The Eagles also scored on an own goal. Astin Galanis scored for Moorestown Friends (12-4). EHT’S Tyler Weller and Jeffrey Castro each had three saves.
EHT, the third seed and No. 7 in The Press Elite 11, hosts 11th-seeded Washington Township at 2 p.m. Monday in a quarterfinal game.
From Friday
(12) Schalick 2,
(5) Oakcrest 1
The score was tied at 1-1 at halftime of a Coaches Tournament first-round game, and unbeaten Schalick scored the only goal of the second half to win it. Mike Bergholz and Aiden Coombs scored for the Cougars. Nick Cacopardo scored for the fifth-seeded Falcons (14-2-1), ranked sixth in The Press Elite 11. Oakcrest’s Ryan Liberty had six saves.
