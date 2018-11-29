WINELAND— The police department Detective Bureau is investigating a shooting that left two men injured on Nov. 23.
The shooting occurred in the area of South 3rd Street and Montrose Street.
Officers located a 20-year-old Vineland man at the scene who had been struck twice by gunfire. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his ear and one to his chest.
Police said he was transported to Cooper Medical Center for his injuries and has since been released from the hospital.
Officers were also dispatched to Inspira Medical Center for a report of a gunshot victim.
When officers arrived they were able to speak with the victim who is identified as a 22-year old Millville man. This subject sustained two gunshot wounds to the lower back area.
After being treated at Inspira Medical Center this subject was transported to Cooper Medical Center where he underwent surgery to remove a bullet from his lower back area. Police said he remains in the center in stable condition.
Detectives said evidence recovered at the scene indactes that at least two different handguns were used in this incident. No handguns were recovered.
The Vineland Police Department Detective Bureau is currently investigating this incident and is reviewing surveillance video of the incident and physical evidence located at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vineland Police Detective Bureau at 856.691.4111 ext. 4181, the Vineland Crime Stoppers at ext. 856.691.0345 or text Crime Tips to 847411 (VPDTIP).