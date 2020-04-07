Lightning Night Avalon

Zeke Orzech snapped a photo of cloud-to-ground lightning in Avalon on May 28. A severe storm moved through Cape May County during the evening.

 Zeke Orzech / provided

From his couch, Meteorologist Joe Martucci has the latest of the severe weather threat overnight. Joe has the full details on what to expect, a look ahead toward coastal flooding and the full extended forecast.

