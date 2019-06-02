A Canadian airmass will cleanse out our atmosphere as we go into the new weeks. If you’re a summer lover though, don’t worry, it’ll be coming back for the second half of the week.
The humidity, thermometer and cloud cover will be much different exiting the night early Monday morning than how we left it. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s everywhere, about seasonable for this time of the year. Dew points — a measure of moisture content in the atmosphere — will be around 50, known to many as “dry.” The sunshine will be plentiful.
As we go on throughout the afternoon, the strong June sun will splash down on South Jersey. High temperatures will be in the low 70s, about 5 degrees below average. Alas, when it’s comfortable even when it’s below average, you know it is summer.
Then, we will undergo “radiational cooling.” In short, on clear and calm nights like Monday, the heat from the day can efficiently escape into outer space. How low will temperatures go? Well, the shore will be balanced out by the around 60-degree water, so lows will be around 50. However, away from the water, say at Atlantic City International Airport, you can look at the dew point to find the minimum temperature. Dew points will be in the low- to mid-40s, and that’s where our lows will be Tuesday morning, so bundle up! (I think that’s the last time I’ll say that for a while).
Tuesday will pretty much rinse, dry and repeat from Monday. We have a plethora of sun and low temperatures. The mainland will still be in the low 70s, but it will be cooler at the shore, with mid-60s out in Brigantine and the shore.
Tuesday night will be a very pleasant night to be out and about. Temperatures only slowly fall overnight with the onshore flow, and you could leave the windows open.
Wednesday will continue to be the transition day into summery weather. Temperatures will rise into the 80s during the afternoon (cooler at the shore). Morning sun will mix with afternoon clouds. An area of storms will eject out of the Midwest and come into the mid-Atlantic. I believe most of it will miss to the south, but late day showers/storms will be possible. Most of the daytime hours will be dry.
However, this system stalls as it goes offshore. Waves of low pressure will ride along between Thursday into Sunday. At this point, the most favored time for showers and storms will be Thursday and Sunday. Regardless, I’m not expecting a washout on any of the four days.