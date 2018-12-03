The Galloway Township Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man wounded last night on Federal Court.
Police responded to several calls about the shooting at approximately 7:30 p.m.
The Galloway Township Ambulance squad rushed the victim, Dontay Brooks, to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Campus where police said he is undergoing surgery.
Detectives of the Galloway Township Criminal Investigation Division are currently conducting the investigation. They ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact the department's Crime Tip Hotline at 609-652-3705 x 7