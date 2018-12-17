A 61 year-old woman was arrested Dec. 13 and charged with managing a house of prostitution, officials from the Cape May County Prosecutors office and the Ocean City Police Department announced Monday.
Grace Li, of Ocean City, was arrested and charged with the third degree crime after officials executed a search warrrant at the L&G Spa located at the 500 block of 9th Street.
An investigation initiated in July by detectives from the Ocean City Police Department, Cape May County Prosecutor's Office and Homeland Security Investigations revealed that customers could purchase sexual acts from females inside the business, officials stated.
Li was processed and released with a summons pending Court Proceedings.
Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland stated that persons convicted of a third degree crime are subject to imprisonment of 3 to 5 years in state prison.
According to Sutherland, the investigation is still on-going and additional charges may be pending.