IN CASE YOU MISSED IT News from around the region Upper Township adopts property-maintenance code: After months of consideration — and over the lingering objections of a few residents — Township Committee on Monday unanimously approved a new property-maintenance code. Township officials said the new ordinance consolidates and streamlines existing zoning rules and will make it easier for the township to recoup the cost of work done on derelict properties, including cases in which a building is found to be dangerous and is demolished. According to officials, the change will allow the township to put a lien on the property, rather than taking the owner to court to recover the cost of that work. O.C. library unveils renovation plans: Renovations to the second floor of the Ocean City Free Public Library will mean more space for quiet study and room for library patrons to create, while keeping the print books and expanded electronic collection available. Jennifer Shirk, president of the library’s board of trustees, library Director Karen Mahar and architect William McLees on Monday presented plans for the library’s largest project since a $15 million expansion a decade ago. The latest project is estimated to cost $720,000, according to McLees. Margate mourns ex-Parti Pak Deli owner: Long before it was a Wawa, the corner of Washington and Ventnor avenues was home to Parti Pak Deli, a neighborhood convenience store that provided locals with subs and coffee, local chatter and summertime jobs for three decades. Behind the counter throughout that time was John DUFFEY Duffey, a Pennsylvania native who managed the family-owned store before purchasing it himself and becoming as much an integral part of Margate as his store. Duffey died recently at 67, leaving behind a legacy that touched an entire community. “John Duffey and his wife, Maryann, taught the lessons of hard work, integrity and ‘serving the public with a smile,’” onetime employee Shannon Wray Norris wrote. “Because of this, many stockboys became stockbrokers, cashiers became business owners and sandwich makers transformed themselves into movers and shakers in their professional lives — due to what they learned at their first job at Parti Pak Deli.” Linwood police seek help wrangling bike path troublemakers: Linwood police met last Wednesday with about 15 residents to discuss recent claims on social media of a group of boys ages 12-14 making trouble along the bike path, not moving out of the way of cars or other riders, and, when confronted, making obscene gestures or yelling rude comments. One resident alleged a juvenile shook a swing at the playground where younger children were playing. The problem, Capt. John Hamilton said, is residents never called police about the juvenile activity. “Our cops are out there,” Hamilton said, adding the department is going to continue to be visible along the bike path. “People need to take ownership as well. If they see something, they need to contact the police and let us know, because without a doubt, when the kids see a patrol car approaching them, they are on their best behavior.” Middle Township considers outsourcing off-duty police work: Requests for offduty police officers to serve as security and traffic control have become increasingly common, Middle Township police Chief Christopher Leusner told the Township Committee earlier this month. Leusner wants a private company to administer the program, freeing up time for his staff to handle other matters. Under the existing ordinance, a private company pays $87.50 per hour to use an off-duty officer at its site. “It’s becoming more frequent, to the point where it’s becoming quite a workload for the lieutenant and captain to manage it,” Leusner said. — Press staff reports
Popular on PressofAC.com
-
Ex-Millville baseball standout, brother-in-law of Mike Trout, dies at 24
-
Miss America 2018 Cara Mund pens letter on being 'silenced'
-
Miss America Cara Mund opens up: 'It's been a tough year'
-
Child porn charges vs Pleasantville High School principal upgraded
-
5th Stockton lawsuit alleges sexual assault by school counselor's son
Today's ePaper
-
Aug 19
-
Aug 19
-
Aug 19