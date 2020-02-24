COLLEGE BASKETBALL No. 16 Seton Hall hammers St. John’s While Rutgers (18-10, ing battle 40-26. But with the 6-foot-10 for- 9-8) finished with a 42-16 advantage in the paint, the NEWARK — In the week ward in the lineup, it gave Scarlet Knights also put Wisconsin another big to since coach Kevin Willard the Badgers on the line 26 throw at a physical Rutgers challenged Seton Hall for times. lineup. And Potter hitting coming out flat at Wisconsin made 20 of 4-of-5 3-point attempts Providence, the Pirates them, while Rutgers was forced Rutgers to extend its have responded by living just 7 of 10 from the line. defense. up to expectations. Ron Harper Jr. led the Potter said he came into Myles Powell scored 18 Scarlet Knights with 21 the game with the goal of points, Sandro Mamukelpoints and nine rebounds. bringing more physicality ashvili added 16 points Geo Baker scored 16 for and nine rebounds and No. for the Badgers, who were Rutgers, pushing him past only outrebounded 32-30 16 Seton Hall beat St. the 1,000-point mark for this time. John’s 81-65 on Sunday. his career. “Obviously, if you let “There are times in a Most of the Big Ten has season where you have to them get going, they’re struggled on the road this going to take advantage of get on your team, and you season. But it’s been espeit and they’re going to get have to know your team cially stark for Rutgers, and when to get on them, going, but you have to which only has one road punch them first,” Potter and no one knows them win, but is 17-1 at home. said. better than me,” Willard said. “I wasn’t worried about how they would SUNDAY’S COLLEGE SCORES respond.” Louisville 79, Pittsburgh 47 MEN The Pirates (20-7, 12-3 Maine 64, Stony Brook 62, OT EAST Marquette 76, Georgetown 56 Big East) answered with Boston U. 64, American 60 Mount St. Mary’s 62, Merrimack 53 Brandeis 101, Chicago 95, 2OT two straight victories to Northeastern 66, Towson 63 Canisius 57, Manhattan 56 maintain the inside track Richmond 72, St. Bonaventure 58 Case Western 83, Emory 78 Rider 53, Iona 41 on the regular-season con- Colgate 90, Holy Cross 60 Robert Morris 48, Fairleigh Dickinson 35 Fairleigh Dickinson 75, Robert Morris 70 ference title. Sacred Heart 52, Bryant 48 Lehigh 69, Bucknell 60 Villanova 76, DePaul 58 LJ Figueroa led St. John’s Loyola (Md.) 70, Lafayette 68 Wagner 74, St. Francis Brooklyn 53 76, Niagara 54 (14-13, 3-11 Big East) with Marist William & Mary 78, Delaware 60 Monmouth (NJ) 89, Quinnipiac 78 SOUTH 19 points, while Julian Mount St. Mary’s 65, Merrimack 57 Alabama 66, Mississippi St. 64 82, Carnegie Mellon 81, OT Champagnie had 14 points Rochester Florida 83, Arkansas 80 Sacred Heart 83, Bryant 76 Georgia 73, LSU 56 and 11 rebounds. Seton Hall 81, St. John’s 65 Associated Press WISCONSIN 79, RUTGERS 71 MADISON, Wisc. — Micah Potter missed Wisconsin’s December loss to Rutgers. He made sure to leave an impression on the Scarlet Knights, coming off the bench to score 18 points and grab nine rebounds in a 79-71 Wisconsin home win in Madison. With the Ohio State transfer having to out that Dec. 11 game at Rutgers, the Badgers (17-10, 10-6 Big Ten) lost the rebound- Siena 62, Fairfield 59 St. Francis (Pa.) 74, LIU 71 St. Peter’s 73, Rider 54 UConn 78, South Florida 71 SOUTH East Carolina 67, Temple 63 MIDWEST Cincinnati 67, Wichita St. 64 Creighton 81, Butler 59 Detroit 79, Milwaukee 73 Indiana 68, Penn St. 60 Indiana St. 64, Evansville 62 Minnesota 83, Northwestern 57 N. Iowa 64, S. Illinois 52 Oakland 92, Green Bay 88 Ohio St. 79, Maryland 72 S. Dakota St. 85, South Dakota 80 Wisconsin 79, Rutgers 71 SOUTHWEST St. Thomas (Texas) 84, Austin 75 FAR WEST Boise St. 74, New Mexico 61 WOMEN EAST Boston College 75, Miami 64 Drexel 66, Elon 47 James Madison 89, Hofstra 52 LIU 71, St. Francis (Pa.) 64 Georgia Tech 65, Florida St. 62 South Carolina 67, Kentucky 58 Tennessee 67, Vanderbilt 63 UNC-Wilmington 74, Coll. of Charleston 50 Virginia 86, Virginia Tech 76 Wake Forest 82, North Carolina 79, OT MIDWEST Butler 51, Providence 42 Cincinnati 87, Tulane 63 Cleveland St. 68, Detroit 63 Creighton 76, Xavier 62 Green Bay 61, IUPUI 58 Milwaukee 66, Ill.-Chicago 60 Missouri St. 82, Indiana St. 58 N. Dakota St. 82, North Dakota 74 Notre Dame 72, Syracuse 70 Oakland 86, Youngstown St. 73 S. Illinois 99, Evansville 60 Texas Tech 77, Iowa St. 74 SOUTHWEST TCU 49, Oklahoma St. 37 Texas A&M 84, Auburn 54 Wichita St. 70, Tulsa 61 FAR WEST Colorado 50, Arizona 38 Denver 91, Oral Roberts 79 Southern Cal 66, Washington St. 60 UC Davis 65, Hawaii 48 Utah 75, Arizona St. 71 Washington 74, UCLA 68
