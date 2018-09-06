high school girls tennis preVieW EHT’s Manzo ready to sit atop of the CAL girls tennis scene MATTHEW GITSAS Staff Writer Egg Harbor Township High School senior Emily Manzo has been a top competitor in the Cape-Atlantic League girls tennis the last three years. Manzo has played at first singles for EHT since her freshman year and finished second in the CAL singles tournament in 2016 and 2017, losing to Vineland graduate More inside A team-by-team preview of the girls tennis season. b3 Tess Fisher both times. She has led the Eagles to South Jersey Group IV finals in both her sophomore and junior year and finished her junior season 29-6. She was also named first team Press of Atlantic City All-Star in her junior year. Now entering her final year, Manzo is looking to lead her team to victory and accomplish some of her own personal goals. And with Fisher at Rutgers University, Manzo (75-19 in her career) could be the top player in the league. “It’s always been a goal of mine to win the CAL singles tournament,” Manzo said. See MANZO, B3 Egg Harbor Township’s Emily Manzo was second to Vineland graduate Tess Fisher at each of the last two Cape-Atlantic League individual tennis championships. EDWARD LEA / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
