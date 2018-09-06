eagles-Falcons gaMeday preVieW tonight 8:20 P.M. tV NBC radio 97.3 FM UP AND AWAY Eagles start to look ahead against Falcons DAVID WEINBERG Staff Writer PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles will have to look up before they look ahead Thursday night. As much as they’ve tried to put last season’s accomplishments behind them, the team’s Super Bowl LII victory will be honored one more time when the championship banner is raised at Lincoln Financial Field before the season opener against Atlanta (8:20 p.m. NBC; 97.3 FM). “Quite honestly, it’s going to be a great night from that standpoint,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. “The fans are going to be crazy and they’re going to be excited. It’s going to be exciting. “But at the end of the day there’s going to be a football game at the end of it, and we have to make sure we’re ready.” That’s been the Eagles’ goal since the team reported to training camp in late July. Pederson, safety Malcolm Jenkins and other veterans have done their best to focus on the upcoming season rather than dwell on last season’s success. When the team reported for practice at the NovaCare Complex on Sunday, they found that the “Super Bowl LII Champions” had been removed from the locker room. “It’s part of the culture here,” Eagles running back Corey Clement said. “Fans want to keep it going forever, but we know we have to move on from it. It’s all about the now. This is a different team, a lot of different guys, a lot of different faces.” Twelve of the 53 players on the current active roster were not with the organization last season. That list includes three starters — punter Cameron Johnston, defensive tackle Haloti Ngata, wide receiver Mike Wallace — plus key players such as defensive end Michael Bennett and rookie tight end Dallas Goedert. Some have only been with the team a few weeks or days. Wide receiver DeAndre Carter signed on July 28. Suspended cornerback Deiondre Hall was picked up in a trade with Chicago on Saturday. Linebacker D.J. Alexander was claimed off waivers from Seattle on Sunday. A number of other players — linebacker Jordan Hicks, tackle Jason Peters, running back Darren Sproles, and eventually quarterback Carson Wentz — are back after missing the playoffs and Super Bowl because of injuries. “I’m really looking forward to getThere are other concerns, the ting back,” said Sproles, who sufchief one being the lack of continufered a knee injury and broken arm ity during the preseason. against the New York Giants last September. “I can’t wait.” See EAGLES, B4 Philadelphia Eagles running back Corey Clement, top, will have a much larger role this season with the Eagles while defensive end Michael Bennett, left, is among the newcomers expected to make an impact. The Eagles kick off their Super Bowl title defense 8:20 p.m. on NBC. MATT ROURKE & RON SCHWANE / ASSOCIATED PRESS More eagles inside Eagles Game Day breaks down today’s game, plus David Weinberg’s prediction. Eagles 2018 schedule. 3-and-out with DT Bruce Hector. b4
