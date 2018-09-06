boys soccer MILLVILLE 1, ATLANTIC CITY 0 VERNON OGRODNEK / FOR THE PRESS Millville goalie Nate Goranson makes a save in the first half of a 1-0 win over Atlantic City on Wednesday. Goranson, who made five saves, said the win ‘was a whole team effort.’ Thunderbolts shut out Vikings in season opener PATRICK MULRANEN Staff Writer ATLANTIC CITY — The Millville High School boys soccer team opened its season Wednesday with intensity, making a statement that it’s ready to compete. The Thunderbolts faced an Atlantic City defense that gave only three shots on goal in the opening half. But that third shot determined the game. Tre Stevenson scored with 10 seconds left in the first half to lead the Thunderbolts to a 1-0 victory over the Vikings in a CapeAtlantic League American Division game. “I scored that, and I didn’t know how to feel,” said Stevenson, 15, of Millville. “I was so excited. Words can’t describe how excited I was.” Matt Price made a perfect pass to Stevenson, who created space on the right side of the net. Stevenson, a sophomore, said with a smile that he felt the ball would go in as it soared toward the goal. The celebration was priceless among his teammates. “It feels great,” Stevenson said. “I’ve been really excited to play and I thought we did well.” Millville (1-0) and Atlantic City (0-1) played outstanding defense Wednesday afternoon, neither team allowing much offensive pressure. Nate Goranson made five saves for Millville and recorded a season-opening shutout. The junior goaltender, however, gave all the praise to his defense. “I only had a shutout just because I had my defense solid the whole game,” said Goranson, 17, of Millville. “Blocking shots before they even got to me, stopping the defenders and making them retreat back. It was all my defense in front of me.” Goranson was thrilled to finally start the regular season, adding that the outcome was worth the hard work at practice. “It was a whole team effort,” he said, “everybody did everything excellent.” With promising newcomers and nine returning seniors, Millville coach Christian Varga was pleased overall with the performance, adding the team will continue to build and jell as the season unfolds. See BOLTS, B3
