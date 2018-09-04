TENNIS Djokovic gets through on steamy day at Open HOWARD FENDRICH Associated Press NEW YORK — Facing much more resistance from the 90-degree heat and 50-percent humidity than his outclassed opponent, Novak Djokovic figures he can count on cooler conditions during a night match at the U.S. Open his next time out. The next foe? That could be Roger Federer. Djokovic left the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium for a medical timeout — the second time during the tournament he’s sought help from a doctor because of harsh weather — during what would become an otherwise straightforward 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 victory over 68th-ranked Joao Sousa of Portugal on Monday in the fourth round at Flushing Meadows. “I’m not 21 anymore. That was 10 years ago. I still don’t feel old. But at the same time, there is a little biological clock that is not really working MONdaY’S RESUlTS Men’s Singles/Fourth Round Marin Cilic (7), Croatia, def. David Goffin (10), Belgium, 7-6 (6), 6-2, 6-4. Kei Nishikori (21), Japan, def. Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, 6-3, 6-2, 7-5. Novak Djokovic (6), Serbia, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3. Women’s Singles/Fourth Round Madison Keys (14), United States, def. Dominika Cibulkova (29), Slovakia, 6-1, 6-3. Naomi Osaka (20), Japan, def. Aryna Sabalenka (26), Belarus, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4. Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, def. Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, 6-7 (3), 7-5, 6-2. in your favor,” the No. 6-seeded Djokovic told the crowd afterward. “Sometimes, you just have to survive.” He reached the quarterfinals for an 11th consecutive appearance in New York as he bids for a third U.S. Open championship and 14th Grand Slam trophy. To add to his resume, though, he might need to beat Federer, who has won five of his men’srecord 20 major titles at Flushing Meadows. Federer was scheduled to play 55th-ranked John Millman of Australia in the fourth round Monday night. Like Sousa, Millman had never before made it this far at a Grand Slam event.
Popular on PressofAC.com
Today's ePaper
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 4