April 9
WWE superstar Paige has had a rough last couple of years – from battling serious neck injuries to a new fallout with the company that turned her into a star, and real-life issues with ex boyfriend Alberto Del Rio.
Her return to in-ring action was celebrated, but a simple move during a house show changed her life forever, leaving her one bad drop away from paralysis.
On the night after WrestleMania 34, she announced her retirement. But the night after that, she became the new SmackDown Live general manager. There was a fortuitous vacancy there that I will cover later. Paige went on to do a tremendous job as the on-screen GM for the blue brand up until the McMahon’s took over this week.
She will find a new role, as she is a valuable asset to the company outside of the ring.