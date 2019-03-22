By now, just about everyone has attempted painting at a bar hosted paint night. But if not, now’s your chance. Get to Vagabond Kitchen & Taphouse on 7 p.m. Monday for their first paint night event and go home with a beautiful masterpiece of the evening’s theme, “magic tulips.” Cost is $35, and happy hour prices will be available for all artists. Located at 672 N. Trenton Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to YayMaker.com for more information.

