Friday will be one of the more pleasant late June days we’ll ever get in the region. Then, the heat and, eventually, the mugginess will creep back in for the weekend, with a few mainland storms Sunday.

Friday morning we will see temperatures in the mid- to upper 60s for lows. The dew points will be in the low 60s, just a touch humid and not that bad for late June.

With Thursday’s low pressure system well out to sea, we will have a rain-free day, with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures Friday will rise into the low to mid-80s on a westerly wind, with a sea breeze right along the shore. Overall, it will be a very pleasant day and a good one for cutting the lawn, going for a walk or a cookout.

Friday night will be a mainly clear night. It will be comfortable, too, good for an evening stroll along the boardwalk. Temperatures will fall into the 70s during the evening. Then, overnight, lows will be in the mid- to upper 60s.

Winds will kick up from the southwest Saturday. High pressure will be centered in Florida, which had heat advisories Thursday. This will pump up our temperatures. Highs will sit around 90 for much of the mainland. The shore will be in the mid-80s. So, it’ll sizzle on the sand a bit, but the ocean will be nice.

Air conditioning and the fan will be the way to go Saturday night. It will be uncomfortable. As the dew point rises, it will put a floor on how low temperatures will go. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s, about 10 degrees above average. Stay cool as best you can.

That will lead to another sizzler of a day Sunday. Morning sunshine will mix with afternoon clouds. Then, we’ll get a few pop-up thunderstorms. They should be isolated. There will be enough time to do some gardening, but if you were thinking of repaving your driveway, it may be best to push it off until Monday. Highs will again sit near 90 inland. The shore likely won’t get a sea breeze, as the west wind will push it back. Therefore, expect temperatures just a few degrees cooler.

Will we get our first heat wave of the season with a third consecutive 90 degree day Monday? Unlikely. Northeast winds will kick in, a sure sign of cooler weather. Highs will be in the mid-80s inland, staying around 80 on the sand. We’ll have a mostly sunny sky. Dew points will fall, too, making it extra comfortable.

Lastly, the Thursday weekly update from the United States Drought Monitor shows we remain out of drought stage again. The sun’s rays are strongest and evaporate the most water this time of the year. Next Wednesday, on my “Something in the Air” podcast, I’ll ask more about this with New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson, who has a say in the drought stage for here.