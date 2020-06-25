Friday will be one of the more pleasant late June days we’ll ever get in the region. Then, the heat and, eventually, the mugginess will creep back in for the weekend, with a few mainland storms Sunday.
Friday morning we will see temperatures in the mid- to upper 60s for lows. The dew points will be in the low 60s, just a touch humid and not that bad for late June.
With Thursday’s low pressure system well out to sea, we will have a rain-free day, with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures Friday will rise into the low to mid-80s on a westerly wind, with a sea breeze right along the shore. Overall, it will be a very pleasant day and a good one for cutting the lawn, going for a walk or a cookout.
Friday night will be a mainly clear night. It will be comfortable, too, good for an evening stroll along the boardwalk. Temperatures will fall into the 70s during the evening. Then, overnight, lows will be in the mid- to upper 60s.
Winds will kick up from the southwest Saturday. High pressure will be centered in Florida, which had heat advisories Thursday. This will pump up our temperatures. Highs will sit around 90 for much of the mainland. The shore will be in the mid-80s. So, it’ll sizzle on the sand a bit, but the ocean will be nice.
Air conditioning and the fan will be the way to go Saturday night. It will be uncomfortable. As the dew point rises, it will put a floor on how low temperatures will go. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s, about 10 degrees above average. Stay cool as best you can.
That will lead to another sizzler of a day Sunday. Morning sunshine will mix with afternoon clouds. Then, we’ll get a few pop-up thunderstorms. They should be isolated. There will be enough time to do some gardening, but if you were thinking of repaving your driveway, it may be best to push it off until Monday. Highs will again sit near 90 inland. The shore likely won’t get a sea breeze, as the west wind will push it back. Therefore, expect temperatures just a few degrees cooler.
Will we get our first heat wave of the season with a third consecutive 90 degree day Monday? Unlikely. Northeast winds will kick in, a sure sign of cooler weather. Highs will be in the mid-80s inland, staying around 80 on the sand. We’ll have a mostly sunny sky. Dew points will fall, too, making it extra comfortable.
Lastly, the Thursday weekly update from the United States Drought Monitor shows we remain out of drought stage again. The sun’s rays are strongest and evaporate the most water this time of the year. Next Wednesday, on my “Something in the Air” podcast, I’ll ask more about this with New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson, who has a say in the drought stage for here.
Colorado State University increases hurricane numbers in June update
A slightly more active hurricane season is now expected for the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, coming off the heels of two named tropical systems in May.
On June 4, Colorado State University provided their annual update to the initial hurricane forecast, which was first done in April.
We have slightly increased our forecast for the 2020 Atlantic basin hurricane season and believe that the season will have well above-average activity," the CSU report read, which is led by Philip J. Klotzbach, Michael M. Bell, and Jhordanna Jones.
CSU has chosen six analogs for its June seasonal #hurricane forecast: 1995, 2003, 2008, 2011, 2013 and 2016. Five of those six seasons were active, while 2013 was much less active than anticipated. pic.twitter.com/fu7BCRsMtT— Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) June 4, 2020
Including the storms that have already been named at the time of the update, Arthur, Bertha and Cristobal, CSU forecasts 19 tropical storms or hurricanes to occur. Out of the 19, 9 are forecasted to be hurricanes, with 4 major, category three or higher (sustained winds over 111 mph), hurricanes.
The initial forecast called for 16 tropical storms or hurricanes, with 8 hurricanes and 5 major hurricanes. This is about the 1981-2010 average of 12.1, 6.4 and 2.7, respectively.
There still remains an above average risk of a major hurricane making landfall on the East Coast of the United States, including the Florida Peninsula. The 46% chance is virtually unchanged from the 45% in the initial, April, forecast. On average, there has been a 31% probability in the last century.
CSU attributes warmer than average waters in the subtropical Atlantic Ocean, slightly warmer than average waters in the tropical Atlantic as reasons for the active forecast. Furthermore, a possible transition from a netural El Nino Southern Oscillation to a La Nina late this summer would promote an an active season. In a La Nina, there's a lack of wind shear, or change of winds with height, which can rip storms apart.
Tropical cyclone names rotate every six years. Exceptionally notable hurricane names, such as Sandy, become retired by the World Meteorological Organization. However, no names were retired in 2014, meaning 2020 will have the same list as then.
Arthur
It's the sixth year in a row that a named tropical system has developed in the Atlantic Hurricane Basin before the June 1 official start.
Bertha
Tropical Storm Bertha is the second tropical storm or greater storm to have formed in the Atlantic Hurricane basin before the official start June 1. This is only the sixth time since records have been kept in the 1700s that two tropical storm or greater storms have formed before the start.
Even though the official start to the Atlantic Ocean hurricane season is June 1, May has not…
Cristobal
Dolly
Dolly was the third earliest fourth named (D storm) storm in Atlantic Hurricane history, which goes back to 1851.
#Dolly has formed in the North Atlantic - the 3rd earliest 4th Atlantic named storm formation on record (since 1851). Danielle is earliest on 6/20/2016. Debby is 2nd earliest on 6/23/2012 at 12 UTC. Dolly in 2020 formed on June 23 at 1615 UTC. #hurricane pic.twitter.com/1Ha6ZnxHqc— Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) June 23, 2020
