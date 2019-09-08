Eagles fans, please realize that the first half of this game was their preseason. But wow, if everyone stays healthy, this looks like it’s going to be a great year.
DeSean Jackson keeps on running and catching footballs, and I love our running game with Miles Sanders and Darren Sproles. This team has talent, and the adjustments at half time were the difference. One game at a time fans, and let’s see where we end up.
