WATCH: COVID-19 pandemic gives Atlantic City a chance to try open containers. For years, residents and politicians have debated whether alcoholic drinks should be allowed in open containers on the Boardwalk and in other resort areas that cater to tourists.
YAAC holds police brutality protest at Galloway Municipal Complex. Two local groups protested at the Galloway Municipal Complex on Sunday, and both events were peaceful.
Pleasantville's Evangelical Fellowship Church leads 'Prayer For Change.' The 21-year-old granddaughter of a local bishop wanted to lend her voice and heart to the chorus of Americans calling for an end to police brutality and systemic racism.
Cumberland County lawyer brings unwanted attention to law firm. Several government agencies are scrutinizing their contracts with a South Jersey attorney and his former law firm after he pleaded guilty to federal tax evasion charges.
Wrestling coaches see positive, negatives in district, regional realignment. Many local high school wrestling coaches have grown accustomed to and enjoyed their current district and region formats, but some programs wanted change.
