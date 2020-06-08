060220_acboardwalk

Melissa Till sips a beverage in a cup from The Biergarten while walking along the Atlantic City Boardwalk near the Tropicana recently. Takeout alcoholic beverages have been allowed in the state during the pandemic under an executive order by Gov. Phil Murphy.

WATCH: COVID-19 pandemic gives Atlantic City a chance to try open containers. For years, residents and politicians have debated whether alcoholic drinks should be allowed in open containers on the Boardwalk and in other resort areas that cater to tourists.

YAAC holds police brutality protest at Galloway Municipal Complex. Two local groups protested at the Galloway Municipal Complex on Sunday, and both events were peaceful.

Pleasantville's Evangelical Fellowship Church leads 'Prayer For Change.' The 21-year-old granddaughter of a local bishop wanted to lend her voice and heart to the chorus of Americans calling for an end to police brutality and systemic racism.

Cumberland County lawyer brings unwanted attention to law firm. Several government agencies are scrutinizing their contracts with a South Jersey attorney and his former law firm after he pleaded guilty to federal tax evasion charges.

Wrestling coaches see positive, negatives in district, regional realignment. Many local high school wrestling coaches have grown accustomed to and enjoyed their current district and region formats, but some programs wanted change.

Region8w

Oakcrest’s Frank Gabriel wrestles St. Augustine’s Brock Zurawski at 132 pounds during the Region 8 tournament at Egg Harbor Township on Friday night. Below, Lower Cape May’s Wesley Tosto wrestles Woodbury’s Ryan Kolecki during a 126 pound bout. A photo gallery from the event is attached to this story at PressofAC.com.

Contact: 609-272-7286

LCarroll@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_LC

Tags

Load comments