The Ocean City High School girls basketball team won its 13 straight game with a 37-20 victory over Raritan in a War at the Shore game at Mainland Regional. The war at the Shore matched Cape-Atlantic League teams against their Shore Conference counterparts. Marin Panico led the Red Raiders (14-5) with 10 points, while Abbey Fenton added 9.
Ocean City is No. 10 in The Press Elite 11 ranking.
Raritan 5 2 6 7 – 20
Ocean City 12 10 10 5 – 37
R – Casey 3, Petrignani 2, Alberici 15
OC – Fenton 9, Jackson 2, Carey 2, Brestle 2, Mirsky 5, Finnegan 1, Panico 10, Lappin 6
