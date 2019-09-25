Eiffel Tower

Kathleen Arleth’s solo show ‘Paris Affair’ will take place at Nashville North Studios.

Nashville North Studios opens its next exhibit, “Paris Affair,” on Fourth Friday, Sept. 27, a solo exhibit by Kathleen Arleth, during which French tunes will be played by master musician Tony DeLuca. NNS monthly Art Talk with Arleth will take place 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, followed by a workshop with Arleth from 2-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. NNS is located at Linwood Greene, Suite 8, 210 New Road, Linwood. Go to NashvilleNorthStudios.com.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments