If it’s a pool party you’re looking for, look no further. Head to The Pool After Dark at Harrah’s for for Johnny Bananas on Friday, Jesse McCartney on Saturday, and Camilo & Lobo on Sunday. While you’re there, head inside to Eden Lounge for Drop Dead Sexy and DJ Kurteousy on Friday, Lifespeed and DJ Adub on Saturday, The Mighty Band Stand and DJ Adub on Sunday, and Dueling Pianos on Monday. At HQ2 Beachclub at Ocean Casino, look for Kaskade on Saturday, Chus & Beballos on Sunday, and Alok on Monday. Or get to their Boardwalk Pool for a DJ on Friday. Property-wide, head to HQ2 Nightclub for DJ Skribble on Friday, Chuckie on Saturday and Bob Sinclair on Sunday; to Amada for the Tony Perez Quartet on Friday and Gloria Allende Duo on Saturday; to Villain & Saint for Ken Shiles & CiBon and Evolution X on Friday, and Five Times Famous and Copper Line Shine on Saturday; to TopGolf Swing Suite for a DJ on Saturday; and to 1927 Lounge & Speakeasy for a Prohibition Variety Show on Friday and Saturday, and a DJ on Sunday and Monday. Head to Flip Flopz Beach Bar & Grill for Lima Bean Riot on Friday, a pool party with a DJ, Love Junk, and The Loop Band on Saturday, and a pool party with a DJ and Fish Out of Water on Sunday.

