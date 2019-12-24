State lawmakers failed in March to pass legislation legalizing recreational marijuana for those 21 and older, even though the measure had support from Democratic leaders and Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy.
Legislators instead overwhelmingly passed a proposed constitutional amendment that would clear the way for legal weed if voters agree to it in 2020.
If the referendum passes, lawmakers are expected to pass further legislation to regulate it.
