Wawa’s getting saucy. The convenience store chain is testing pasta dishes in some of its locations in Somers Point and Egg Harbor Township and in at least one location in suburban Philadelphia but whether Wawa pasta is al dente or al don’te still remains to be seen.
Best known for its touchscreen order sandwiches, breakfast items, and grab-and-go goods, Wawa has been quietly test piloting new options for culinary convenience store connoisseurs. Last week, it was reported that six area Wawa stores were testing burgers, breaded chicken sandwiches, and waffle fries.
Wawa spokesperson Lori Bruce declined to identify how many or which stores are testing the pasta.
“This is a very, very small pilot and as such will change and evolve, and possibly be phased out and reintroduced a bit later,” Bruce said.
She added that the pasta pilot is “part of a series of products in pilot as part of a larger dinner platform we have been testing.”
