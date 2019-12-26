Cape May Tech Lower Boys Basketball

Tiger’s Pat Holden (12) shoots. Lower Cape May vs Cape May Tech in a CAL Boys Basketball match-up, Wednesday January 31, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)

Holden led the Caper Tigers to the South Jersey Group II final. He averaged 22.7 points and 6.5 assists. Holden finished with 2,103 career points.

