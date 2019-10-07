PATERSON — A spate of street shootings in a Passaic County city has left two people dead and a woman hospitalized.
Authorities said it was not clear whether any of the three shootings in Paterson were connected.
The first shooting occurred about 10:20 p.m. Friday when a delivery service driver, 43-year-old Petra Rhoden, was shot in the chest. A wounded Rhoden tried to drive away but soon crashed. She later died at a hospital.
The next shooting occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday. Police responded to reports of shots fired but found no victim, then learned a 33-year-old city woman was hospitalized with a gunshot wound that wasn’t considered life-threatening.
The last shooting happened later Sunday. Authorities said the body of a teenager was found in a yard, and that death was being probed as a homicide.
Police continue to seek suspect in Manalapan shooting death: No arrests have been made after a man was shot and killed following a fight in Monmouth County.
Narisco Rodriguez, 43, was visiting a home on Fawn Run in Manalapan when a fight broke out Saturday night, authorities said.
Soon after, police received a report of a shooting and found Rodriguez suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Authorities said they believed it was an isolated incident. The investigation was ongoing.
Police seize vehicle after fatal hit-and-run in Lakewood: Police have seized a vehicle they believe struck and killed a teenager and injured his father.
Jesus Lopez-Grande, 15, and his dad were walking home from the boy’s job and were crossing a street when they were struck just after 9 p.m. Friday, police said.
The boy was pronounced dead at the scene and his father was taken to a hospital for treatment of an elbow injury.
A Jeep Cherokee that police said fled the scene was found at a home in Toms River on Sunday. No arrests have been made.
More than 100 people gathered at Lakewood High School on Sunday for a vigil to remember Lopez-Grande.
Historic trust plans to provide $750,000 to refurbish Seaside Heights carousel: The New Jersey Historic Trust plans to provide a $750,000 grant to help refurbish a 109-year-old carousel.
The money will go toward restoring the 1910 Dr. Floyd L. Moreland Dentzel-Looff Carousel at the Casino Pier arcade in Seaside Heights. But the funds won’t be made available until the grant is approved by the state Legislature and receives Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s signature.
The carousel was shut down in early April and will be dismantled later this month. The ride will be temporarily moved into storage and its mechanical parts will be inspected.
Seaside Heights Mayor Anthony Vaz says he hopes the refurbished carousel will be running by 2021.
— Associated Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.