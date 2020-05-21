Patience Wise

Age: 18
High School: Lower Cape May Regional High School
Hometown: Cape May
Parents: Carrie Cipollono and William Wise
Community/school activities: How the Lynch Stole Christmas from the Grinch; Girls Rule Women’s Club at LCRHS; soccer; cheer; band and beach clean-ups.
Post-high school plans: Attend Howard University with a major in nursing and maybe a minor in education.
Career goals: Nurse practitioner and maybe teach nursing in the future.
Patience has big plans for college, but still wants to return to her community and impact it in positive ways. She credits community member Mr. John Lynch of the organization How the Lynch Stole Christmas From the Grinch for being a major positive influence in her life. But her strongest bond remains her family, who she says “have made me a crazy driven person that wants to go out and explore the world and help everyone.”
What skills have you learned in your life experiences and how will you use that in your future leadership positions?
Really it is ironic — even though my name is patience, I lack patience! Over the years I have learned how to have patience and communicate with people instead of being so quick. I have learned how to be patient, calm, communicate and take things slower. It is important to listen to other people and meet them where they are at.
Touch on your times where you worked with Mr. Lynch around Christmastime. Where did you see yourself becoming the leader you are today?
Every year during the holidays we help families to make their Christmas special by making sure they have presents. He inspired me to be a leader because when I first met him, I was not involved with anything and was in a very low place. But he motivated me in a way that inspires me to take care of the community and value it in the same way he does. Since then, I have been a leader, I give him the credit for changing my life in a positive way. Once I started working with him, I became really comfortable and could recognize the things that needed to be done and organized. It was something I did not have to give much thought to at the time.
What motivates your passion for helping your peers and community?
I have had a really tough life, and after living through those hardships, I know that I am not the only one. I recognize that there are other people who are in my community who are going through the same things I have, and that is my passion, it is what motivates me. I want to be able to get my degree and come back home to be able to help the people who need it, in my community. I know what it feels like when there are few people who understand what you are going through. I want to be able to help the people who struggle with things others might find easy — things like putting food on the table and paying rent.
— Paige Crain
