Born: Aug. 20, 1935
Ordained: 1963
Status: Deceased
Worked at: Our Lady of Victories, Landisville; St. John, Collingswood; Corpus Christi, Carney’s Point; St. John, Paulsboro; St. Mary’s, Cherry Hill; St. Joan of Arc, Camden.
