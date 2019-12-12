Holy Spirit junior running back Patrick Smith had an impactful debut for the Spartans when he returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown in the first game of the season Aug. 30. Smith, who transferred from The Peddie School in Hightstown, Mercer County, gives the Spartans a formidable one-two punch with senior running back E’lijah Gray, below. ‘(The Spartans) welcomed me with open arms. The bond that we created was real quick,’ Smith said.