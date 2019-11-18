Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football

Holy Spirit Patrick Smith in action against Kingsway. Oct.25, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

Patrick Smith

Holy Spirit

The junior running back ran for 188 yards and two touchdowns as the second-seeded Spartans (5-4) beat seventh-seeded St. Mary 54-16 in a state Non-Public II quarterfinal. Holy Spirit hosts third-seeded Hudson Catholic (4-6) in a semifinal on Friday at 6 p.m.

