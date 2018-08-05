Patrick Stewart is returning to “Star Trek.”
CBS All Access said Saturday that Stewart has been tapped to headline a new “Star Trek” series, reprising his “Star Trek: The Next Generation” character, Capt. Jean-Luc Picard. The new series is not a “Next Generation” reboot but will tell the story of the next chapter of Picard’s life. No title or air date was revealed.
Stewart headlined his “Star Trek” series for seven seasons and portrayed Picard in four movies.
In a statement, Stewart says he thought his “Star Trek” days “had run its natural course” so he considers it a delightful surprise to be playing Picard again.
New ‘Murphy Brown’ series to weigh in on MeToo movement: “Murphy Brown” will weigh in on the MeToo movement when the series starring Candice Bergen returns to a very different world in September.
The 13-episode reboot reunites Bergen with most of the original cast from the CBS show’s initial 10-year run that ended in 1998. Once again, scripts will be inspired by current events, including the fourth episode titled “(Hashtag) MurphyToo.”
Executive producer and writer Diane English told a TV critics meeting Sunday the episode was developed months ago and inspired by the movement against workplace sexual harassment and assault that first gained momentum last fall.
English said MeToo is a powerful movement and the show wants to do it justice.
English said she never experienced any kind of sexual misconduct or misogyny at CBS, where CEO Leslie Moonves is under investigation for such behavior.
‘60 Minutes’ exec named in misconduct article delays return: The executive producer of the CBS news show “60 Minutes” is delaying his return from vacation until a probe into sexual misconduct claims wraps up.
Allegations against Jeff Fager and CBS CEO Les Moonves appeared in a New Yorker article last month.
CBS hired two outside law firms to investigate claims of sexual misconduct from several women spanning three decades at the company. While most of the article focused on Moonves, the article also contained allegations of inappropriate behavior by Fager. Fager has denied any wrongdoing.
CBS is keeping Moonves in place during the investigation and he conducted a call about CBS’ quarterly earnings Thursday without mentioning the investigation. But on Sunday, the network said Fager will not return from his scheduled vacation Monday as planned. CNN first reported the delay.
Russia names action-movie star Seagal as envoy for U.S.: Russia has appointed action movie star Steven Seagal as a special envoy for humanitarian ties with the United States.
The Foreign Ministry announced the move Saturday on its Facebook page, saying Seagal’s portfolio in the unpaid position would be to “facilitate relations between Russia and the United States in the humanitarian field, including cooperation in culture, arts, public and youth exchanges.”
Seagal is an accomplished martial artist — like Russian President Vladimir Putin. The actor, who was granted Russian citizenship in 2016, has vocally defended the Russian leader’s policies, including Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea, and has criticized the U.S. government.
Last year, Ukraine banned Seagal from entering the country for five years, citing national security reasons.
