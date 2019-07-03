July 4 from 8:15 a.m. check-in, 9 a.m. parade; dogs of all shapes and sizes will parade along the streets of the Wildwoods dressed in patriotic garb alongside decorated bicycles; prizes will be awarded for the best-dressed pooches; Bill Henfey Park, Eighth and Atlantic avenues, North Wildwood, free. 609-522-2955.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

